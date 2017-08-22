Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa celebrated his 36th birthday with his two children on Monday, August 21, sharing pics of the party on Instagram.

“Daddy’s b-day!! WOW I can’t believe I turned 36 today!!” the HGTV star captioned the photo gallery. “[My son] Brayden was born 4 hours before my birthday!”

“My kids are just full of joy and happiness and I’m the luckiest father alive!!!” he continued, adding that he finally got a photo with his own dad.

A day earlier, the realtor celebrated Brayden’s 2nd birthday with a monster truck-themed party attended by family and friends in Buena Park, California. His estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, was absent from the celebration.

Tarek explained to Entertainment Tonight that he and Christina, 34, had decided to hold individual celebrations for their son this year in order to make it “a little more comfortable for everyone involved.”



“We’ve been going through our situation and I felt like today, it might be better if we stay separated,” he said.

Happy Birthday to my BIG BOY!!!! I can't believe my little homie is 2 years old!!! LOL he attacked the cake!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Brayden’s party came four days after Christina filed her response to Tarek’s divorce petition and requested joint physical and legal custody of their son and daughter, Taylor, 6.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Christina’s filing came six months after Tarek lodged his papers and requested spousal support.

In her court documents, Christina requested that his previous spousal support filing be terminated, and she asked for spousal support and that Tarek pay her attorney fees.

Asked by ET about her filing, Tarek said it was “part of the process.”

“Eventually we’re going to get divorced, continue to work together, co-parent, live great lives,” he added.

The real estate agents announced in December 2016 that they were ending their seven-year marriage but have remained amicable as they continue to work on their hit home improvement series.

Christina has also moved on with a new boyfriend, a businessman named Doug. Tarek confirmed to ET that he is also dating, but “nothing serious or exclusive.”

“The hardest part” of their split, he said, “is adjusting to a completely new life. It’s a totally different life than I used to live.”

But through it all, he and Christina are determined to put their two children first, despite any issues the pair may have.

“The best thing we’ve done is let them know that we love them … we still love each other, you know, and we’re still family,” he told ET. “We’re still a unit.”

