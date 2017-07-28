Tarek El Moussa: ‘My No. 1 Goal in Life is Being the Best Dad’

He’s a dad on duty! Tarek El Moussa opened up about his commitment to being a great father to his children.

“Being a dad is not easy … It takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives,” the Flip or Flop star, 35, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, July 27. “My number one goal in life that I WILL accomplish is being the best dad, friend and mentor to my children. I just love them so much and I want them to live the best life ever! I ❤️❤️❤️ you Tay and Bray!!”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The realtor, who shares daughter, Taylor, 6, and son, Brayden, 1, with ex Christina El Moussa — the former flames parted ways in December 2016 after seven years of marriage — has not let the high-profile split interrupt his parental obligations. “We don’t let anything between us affect our kids,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in early July. “At the end of the day, you have to do the right thing for the kids, because the kids can tell if there’s tension, and that’s the last thing we want.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The HGTV personality frequently takes to Instagram to gush about his children. “I cherish every moment with my kiddos, they are no joke my obsession,” he captioned a post in June of himself wakeboarding with Taylor. “They grow up and change every day and it’s the most amazing thing in the world to watch. We should all strive every day to create memories that will stay with them forever.”

LOOK at my BIG GIRL❤️❤️!! Cutest thing we have done... wake surfing together:). I cherish every moment with my kiddos, they are no joke my obsession. They grow and change every day and it's the most amazing thing in the world to watch. We should all strive every day to create memories that will stay with them forever!!! Happy Saturday folks!! Watch my story and see the videos❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

As for his relationship with his estranged wife, 34, the pair remain on positive terms for the sake of the children. “For the kids, no matter what — even if I wanted to, which I don’t — I couldn’t hate my ex-wife, well almost ex-wife,” El Moussa told Andy Cohen in June. “When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other.”



