Looking back. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa shared a photo from his time battling cancer and calling it the worst period of his life in a candid Instagram post on Thursday, March 16.

The reality star, who announced his split from wife and costar Christina El Moussa late last year, revealed to Us Weekly in February that he had previously battled testicular cancer back in 2013, in addition to thyroid cancer. The 35-year-old took to social media to reflect on that difficult period’s emotional and physical toll.

“I thought I would share this with everyone…to truly understand how absolutely sick I was… Look at my eyes, I was a skeleton” he captioned the snap, which shows the HGTV host standing on a residential street. “This took a major toll on my physical and mental health… The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived,” he wrote. “I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day.”

Tarek explained the image was taken while he was struggling with a back injury from “battling 2 cancers.. I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illness.”

But the reality star, who has continued to film the hit renovation show with his estranged wife, signed off with an inspiring message for his fans who may be going through similar struggles, saying there’s “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I’m proud to say I didn’t quit and I’m in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember.. keep your head up and don’t quit!”

As previously reported, Tarek and Christina — who share son Brayden and daughter Taylor — announced in December that they were splitting after seven years of marriage. The decision followed a disturbance last May when cops were called to their home over an incident involving a gun.

