Tarek El Moussa had two adorable visitors on set of Flip or Flop today. The HGTV star, 35, shared a sweet Instagram photo with his two kids on Friday, February 17.

“On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” El Moussa captioned a photo of himself holding daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 17 months.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

His post comes after his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, shared an update from the set of their hit HGTV reality show on Thursday, February 16.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv,” Christina, 33, captioned a group photo on Instagram Wednesday, February 15, with her ex and fellow colleagues, despite their nasty ongoing divorce battle.

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

As previously reported, the couple announced their separation last year after seven years of marriage after an explosive fight they had went public. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, 11 deputies were called to the real estate agents' home in May 2016 in response to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." Tarek later told authorities that he brought a gun with him when he ran out of the house “for safety because of mountain lions and rattlesnakes in the area” and that he just needed to “blow off some steam” after an argument with his wife.

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed,” they told Us in a statement at the time. “We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

The pair have since been coparenting their two kids. “The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids," they previously said. "We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!