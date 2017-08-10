Making it work! Taye Diggs opened up about coparenting with Idina Menzel while attending the #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in NYC on Wednesday, August 9.

Diggs, 46, and Menzel, who met while starring on the Broadway show Rent, are parents of son Walker, 7. They separated after 10 years of marriage in December 2013 and finalized their divorce in January 2015.

Diggs says that the exes “trust each other” when it comes to raising their child. “I mean, it’s not even about trust. We both love our son so much, that the best way to raise him is to provide him with whatever we can — healthy foods,” he explained. “Growing up, even though my parents struggled, I did grow up fairly healthy. I’m convinced that by the way we grew up has a direct correlation to our immune systems. Me and my four brothers and sisters never got sick and I attribute that to the way we grew up and the foods that we ate and my baby mama kinda realized that. We wanna do right by our kid.”

Luckily, Walker likes to eat healthy on his own. “He prefers water over everything else. He kinda is the opposite of his father,” the Empire actor joked. “The only reason I eat healthy is because I know I will benefit from it. But he loves fish. He loves rice and beans, water. What else? Nuts. So I’m thankful. I’m thankful for that.”

Diggs and the Frozen actress have both moved on since their split. The Good Wife alum now lives with his girlfriend, model Amanza Smith, and her two kids. “We all live together, so that’s non-existent. That’s a full on relationship,” he told Us on Wednesday.

Menzel, meanwhile, announced her engagement to actor Aaron Lohr in September 2016.

For every fruit or veggie selfie shared using #DrinkGoodDoGood, Naked Juice will donate 10 pounds of produce to communities in need.

