His love game! Taylor Kinney opened up about his dating life following his split from Lady Gaga while promoting his NBC hit, Chicago Fire.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"My dating life is through Chicago Fire. I live vicariously through my character," the 35-year-old joked to Entertainment Tonight in an interview that was published on Tuesday, March 21. "I don't think I have a type. I think it's more of an energy. I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [similar] sense of humor, then things go from there."

Kinney and Gaga, 30, called off their engagement and ended their five-year relationship in July 2016. An insider told Us Weekly that Gaga was "really crushed" at the time.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Still, the "Million Reasons" singer has had nothing but nice things to say about her ex. "I'm actually very close to Taylor," she said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in October. "It's just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we're focused on different things. To be fair, I think that Taylor's pretty f--king cool that over the years, no matter what creative transformation that I've gone through, he’s always been very supportive of that and loving. There's a lot on this record [Joanne] inspired by our relationship, and he's super supportive of me expressing myself artistically."

In fact, Kinney caught Gaga's epic Super Bowl halftime show last month. "I watched it and I was really stoked," he told Extra on Monday. "I was proud."

Kinney has yet to step out publicly with someone new since their breakup. The singer, meanwhile, is currently dating her agent Christian Carino. The pair were spotted kissing at Houston’s NRG Stadium before her Super Bowl performance.

