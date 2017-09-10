Life hasn’t always been easy for Taylor Kitsch.

Long before he was starring on the big screen, the True Detective alum, 36, was homeless and slept on the subway in New York City. “That’s very true,” the Lone Survivor actor confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively at the American Assassins premiere in New York on Wednesday, September 6. “It was a blue train from downtown all the way up to 182nd and at night they’d change, they’d take longer, A, C or E.”

Although the Canada native was only homeless for “a few weeks,” he still struggled to get on his feet. “Then I was in an apartment with no electricity or power or hot water for months,” he recalled.

“I’d take candles from my friend’s girlfriend and light the apartment with them. Not smart,” Kitsch told The Daily Beast of the experience in 2013. “There was no furniture — just a blow-up mattress I borrowed from my same friend’s girlfriend and I stole a cooking pot from a garage sale to boil chicken.”

Nonetheless, despite the hardships he endured, the X-Men star never gave up. “Oh, I had beats like that, but when you don’t have a contingency, it’s funny what you’ll put up with,” he continued to Us. “At the time you’re not thinking that, you’re just doing it and you’re young.”

The A-lister, best known for his role on Friday Night Lights, also dished on the show’s continual success six years after the season finale. “The resurgence, being on Netflix, there’s a whole new heartbeat to it,” he gushed. “I mean, all of us are so flattered by it. I loved being a part of it.”

