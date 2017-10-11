Taylor Swift Announces New App ‘The Swift Life’

Taylor Swift fans should get ready for this. The singer, 27, announced on Wednesday, October 11, that she has developed a new app, The Swift Life, for fans to interact with her as well as each other.

“Hey guys, it’s Taylor,” Swift says in a video posted to her YouTube channel. “I’ve got something pretty awesome that we’ve been working on for a while that I wanted to share with you.”

Throughout the first look, the video shows different functionalities of the app. According to the clip, users will be able to “connect with Taylor” via the star’s personal feed, get “new and exclusive pics and video,” interact with friends, fans, and even the singer herself. The video states: “Taylor can see, like and comment on posts.”

Fans will also be able to “get exclusive Taylor stuff,” as well as “collect Taymojis, stickers, pics and more,” according to the clip.

In addition to the new products, users will also be able to access Swift songs in a music section that will be updated on a weekly basis.

“You guys are really gonna like this,” Swift says to conclude the video. “I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did.”

The app is the latest venture for Swift, who recently returned to the spotlight after taking time off following the wrap of her 1989 tour in December 2015. The star released her first single in nearly three years in August, when she dropped “Look What You Made Me Do,” from her forthcoming album Reputation, out November 10. One week later, she surprised fans when she released a second track, “Ready for It?”

The album, insiders say, will be starkly different from her past records. "Taylor is overhauling her image," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. "She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

The app will be released in late 2017.

