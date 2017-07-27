We wish we could have fifth-wheeled! Taylor Swift and her rumored new beau, Joe Alywn, hung out with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Rhode Island this week amid a romantic getaway.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Blank Space” songstress, 27, and the British actor, 26, relaxed at Swift’s Rhode Island pad for two days and during their stay, the low-key couple met up with Lively, 29, and Reynolds, 40, a source close to the A-listers tells Us Weekly.

On Saturday, July 22, the “new romantics” headed back to the 10-time Grammy winner’s New York City apartment, where they were spotted — trying to remain subtle — on their way to the gym.

“Taylor had her massive security team set up so it would look as though [she] was going to walk through the front door, but then a security car pulled to the back of the building,” the insider added. “Taylor and Joe ran in wearing matching hoodies and covered by umbrellas.”

The “Shake It Off” singer and The Favourite actor have been allegedly dating for several months. According to The Sun, the “Bad Blood” crooner, who rented an apartment in London to be closer to Alywin, has been stepping out in disguises in the British capital in order to keep a low profile.

BACKGRID

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” The Sun reported in May. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

As Swifties know, the squad leader split from the Avengers actor, 36, in September 2016 after a whirlwind three month-long romance that sparked from an introduction at the 2016 Met Gala. Alwyn also attended the star-studded event, where some speculate he met Swift.

