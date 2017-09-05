Taylor Swift made her best friend a blushing bride on her wedding day.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been staying out of the spotlight lately, but attended her longtime BFF Abigail Anderson’s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, September 2, and gave a surprising speech.

In a clip of the speech that was leaked online, the 27-year-old, who served as a bridesmaid in the wedding, can be heard telling a raunchy story about a bathroom romp between the bride and the groom, Matt Lucier.



“She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling … they make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear … and then there’s silence,” Swift says in the video as the bride laughs and looks embarrassed.

Her childhood friend may be used to Swift’s oversharing, as Anderson was also the subject of her 2008 song “Fifteen” from the Fearless album, which is about losing your virginity. “We’ll be out of here as soon as we can / And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried,” Swift croons about her friend on the track.



It was a big weekend for the Grammy-winning singer, who also dropped her second single “…Ready for It?” from her upcoming album Reputation, on Sunday, September 2. Her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” set a record for the most viewed video in 24 hours after it debuted at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Reputation will be released on November 10.



