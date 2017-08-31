No bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still close pals, even though the model's name didn't appear to be included on the singer's squad T-shirt in her new "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

"Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

There's one thing in particular that Swift, 27, admires about Kloss, 25, and that's her drive to inspire young girls. The former Victoria's Secret Angel launched a summer camp called Kode With Klossy earlier this year to teach coding to teenagers interested in technology.

"Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart," the insider tells Us. "Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding."

Kloss revealed on the Today show in April that she learned to code three years ago. "It really can open any door you want," she told Savannah Guthrie. That same month, Kloss shared her story in an essay published by Teen Vogue.

"Every day, I see technology become more important to both the business and creativity of fashion," she wrote. "I am fascinated by how code has transformed entire industries and powers so much of the technology that we rely on everyday."



Swift had some fans worried about the status of her friendship with the entrepreneur after she dropped the music video for her new single at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27. Kloss' name wasn't visible on the 10-time Grammy winner's T-shirt, which featured the names of many famous faces, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and Blake Lively.

