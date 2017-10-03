Just like the rest of the world, Taylor Swift is mourning for Las Vegas. “There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels,” the 27-year-old singer tweeted on Monday, October 2, one day after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing more than 59 people and injuring more than 525.

Later Monday, after learning that an off-duty female officer was injured, Swift had flowers delivered to the Los Angeles police station where the woman worked.

Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect. 🌻💐🌹🌸🌺🌷 A post shared by Kimberlee Rae Binder (@kimberleeb88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Kimberlee Binder, an LAPD intel analyst, shared of photo of Swift’s gesture in an Instagram post published Monday, October 2. “Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night,” Binder wrote. “Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”

The Foothill Community police department in Pacoima, California, confirmed on October 2 that one of their own was among the injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. According to their statement posted to Facebook, the LAPD employee “is expected to make a full recovery.”

As previously reported, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Police responded to the incident at around 10 p.m. local time and found that the Paddock in his hotel room, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654.

