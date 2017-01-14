Taylor Swift attends the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images

Dream big! Taylor Swift wants her Beverly Hills mansion, formerly owned by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn, to be listed as a historic landmark, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

The local newspaper reported that "at the request of the property owner," the Cultural Heritage Commission plans to consider designating the lavish six-bedroom, five-bath abode as a local historic landmark. Swift, who purchased the 10,982-square-foot property for $25 million in September 2015, reportedly wants to ensure the home is "preserved."



Mark Kreusch

The prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Estate, which is located at 1200 Laurel Lane in Beverly Hills, was built in 1934, when Goldwyn commissioned architect Douglas Honnold. In addition to the six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the historic house features a formal dining room, a movie theater, a library, a gym, a swimming pool and a pool house. It also includes a private guest suite above the garage.



Goldwyn, who produced Samuel Goldwyn Productions films such as Guys and Dolls (1955) and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), hosted countless Hollywood stars when he lived in the home, including Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and Marlene Dietrich. Goldwyn's son, Samuel Goldwyn Jr., was also a famous movie producer and was the father of Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn.

Swift, 27, also owns a Nashville home, a New York City penthouse in Tribeca and a beachside mansion in Rhode Island.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!