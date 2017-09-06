College football fans were ready for a performance from Taylor Swift, however, despite reports to the contrary, the singer may not be performing at the College Football National Championship on January 8.

Rumors circulated on Tuesday that the singer, 27, would be headlining a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game, however ESPN quickly shut down the reports.

"Reports of Taylor Swift performing at the College Football Playoff National Championship are inaccurate,” an ESPN spokesperson told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 6. "We are pleased that Taylor chose ESPN and ABC’s college football coverage as a platform to debut her new song '...Ready For It?' however, there is nothing more to announce at this time.”

Swift surprised fans on Saturday, September 2, when she released a one-minute teaser for her second single, “…Ready for It?” off her upcoming album, Reputation, during the Florida State versus Alabama football game that aired on ESPN.

The catchy electronic song was released in full the following day, just one week after Swift premiered the music video for her first single off the new album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, August 27.

After the video’s premiere, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice hidden messages throughout the song’s visual component. Among many other symbolic images the video included a dollar bill floating in Swift's bathtub of diamonds. As previously reported, she was recently awarded a symbolic $1 in her groping trial against former Denver radio DJ David Mueller, in which the jury ruled in her favor. Additionally, the singer's backup dancers in the video wore black "I Love T.S." crop tops, a possible nod to the tank top that her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston memorably wore at her July 4 party in 2016.

