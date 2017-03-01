The OG squad members. Taylor Swift’s cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson are almost as famous as their pop superstar mom — but at home, they’re just like Us. Watch the video above to see the cats’ cutest and most relatable moments!

The singer-songwriter, 27, adopted her first cat, Scottish Fold Meredith (named after Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character) on Halloween 2011, and they quickly became besties. In June 2014, Swift was ready for another Scottish Fold kitty and brought home Olivia (named after her pal Mariska Hargitay’s detective character on Law & Order: SVU).



Swift’s pets have been some of her closest companions through the years. “They can say whatever they want about my personal life because I know what my personal life is, and it involves a lot of TV and cats and girlfriends,” she told The Guardian in 2014.

The two felines frequently appear on Swift’s social media, whether they’re photobombing her pics or doing something silly. In one Instagram video, Meredith and Olivia are seen sprawled out on two separate recliners. “The question is this: Why won’t you guys share a chair?” Swift says.

Sometimes her furry felines get into trouble, too. Back in 2014, the “Blank Space” singer revealed that her cat tried to sabotage her Met Gala look. “That moment when your cat casually walks up, then abruptly ATTACKS your custom satin Oscar de la Renta gown during your fitting for Met Ball,” she tweeted. She also took to social media to share a giant claw mark on her leg in 2015. “GREAT WORK MEREDITH I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS,” she joked on Instagram.

