There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, but despite some fans' accusations, she did not intentionally select the anniversary of his mother's death to release her new album.

"It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases," a spokesperson from Big Machine Records, the singer's record label, said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Friday, August 25. "There is no correlation."

Earlier this week, Swift, 27, announced that her sixth studio album, Reputation, will be released on November 10. Social media users quickly pointed out that the date marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of West's mother, Donda, who died of heart disease at the age of 58 in 2007 after suffering complications from plastic surgery.



The accusations spread further on Friday when the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," which fans have speculated may be about her long-standing feud with the "Waves" rapper, 40, and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Unsurprisingly, Swift's legion of fans came to her defense and said she wouldn't stoop that low, regardless of her tumultuous relationship with West. "Do ppl honestly think she would deliberately release her album on the anniversary of donda west's death??????" one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Taylor Swift's album coming out on the 10th of November has nothing to do with Donda West dying stop f--king reaching for once."

The Grammy winners' feud began in 2009 when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. They amicably reunited at the Grammy Awards and VMAs in 2014, but then things took a turn for the worst in 2016 following a dispute over the lyrics of his hit "Famous."

