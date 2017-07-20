Ted Danson: I’m ‘Madly in Love’ With My Wife Mary Steenburgen

They’re doing something right! Ted Danson appears to still be in the honeymoon stage — after nearly 22 years of marriage.

“I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen. She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed,” the Cheers alum, 69, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending Don Henley’s annual private concert in L.A. on Monday, July 17. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Danson and the Orange Is the New Black actress, 64, have been married since 1995 after meeting on set of 1993’s Pontiac Moon. The Three Men and a Little Lady star says that the couple are “always doing something,” but mainly they love to take “major naps” together during their downtime.

“I’m following her around, she writes music, she goes to Nashville,” he added. “I’m about to stop actually shooting [The Good Place]. We’re through for the season in a week. So now I get to follow her and go wherever she goes.”

Danson and Steenburgen both have two children from previous relationships. Later this year, Danson has a simple request for when he celebrates his milestone 70th birthday.

“I love getting a small group of friends and my kids together. [That's] retty cool,” he told Us. “That’s what matters.”

