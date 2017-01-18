Kamiyah Mobley, who was abducted 18 years ago as a newborn, broke her silence in a new interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday, January 18. Watch what she had to say in the clip above.



As previously reported, Mobley was taken from a Florida hospital just hours after her birth and raised by a woman named Gloria Williams, who is currently behind bars. Williams, 51, subsequently changed Mobley's birth name to Alexis Manigo.



Still, Mobley wishes no ill will toward Williams. "I understand what she did was wrong, but just don’t lock her up and throw away the key. She loved me for 18 years, she cared about me for 18 years. I just want people to realize that," Mobley told GMA. "She made one mistake, but I was loved. From that one mistake I was given the best life. I had everything I ever needed, wanted, I had love especially. There is no price you can put on the love that was given to me."



Mobley added that she "will always love" Williams, who was arrested on Friday, January 13. "She was a great mother," the teen said. "I will never have malice for her."



Mobley was reunited with her biological parents, Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken, at the Walterboro Police Department in Colleton County, South Carolina, on Saturday. The three had a 45-minute meeting, which Aiken described as "beautiful" and "wonderful."

Not surprisingly, though, Kamiyah is still trying to wrap her head around the situation. She told GMA that she's fine being called either "Alexis" or "Kamiyah" and that she will always consider Williams to be "mom."

"I'm just taking it one step at a time," she told GMA. "For some it's a victory. But at the same time you do take a loss when someone so dear to you is just snatched like that."

