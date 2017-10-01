Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska’s doting husband Cole DeBoer posted an adorable tribute to his wife as they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday, October 1.



The fitness enthusiast, 29, posted a dreamy shot of the couple holding hands while gazing into each other’s eyes from their wedding day and captioned it, “1 year ago on this beautiful day I married my amazing perfect wife. Happy anniversary @chelseahouska I love you.”

Houska shared her own sentimental post on Saturday, September 30, with a black-and-white photo alongside a caption that read, “Married 1 year tomorrow! I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple tied the knot in a small, rustic ceremony that was attended by their parents and siblings in October 2016. The reality star, who was pregnant for the nuptials, expressed her desire to have a bigger celebration after she delivered their first child. Their son, Watson, was born in January.



Fans of the hit MTV series have watched the pair navigate their relationship while also caring for Houska’s daughter Aubree, 8, whose father is Adam Lind.

The 16 and Pregnant alum and DeBoer met at a gas station and began dating in August 2014. The lovebirds got engaged in November 2015, with the reality star announcing the happy news in an Instagram post. "He's stuck now!" she captioned a photo that showed her flashing her engagement ring alongside her future husband.

Houska announced in July 2016 she was expecting their first child.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

