Save the date! Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, are set to walk down the aisle on September 23.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, announced her wedding date in a sweet photo shoot shared on Instagram on Friday, July 7. "I'm ready to make my life forever with you. #SaveTheDate," she wrote. In the accompanying picture, Evans stands on a fence with the date painted on it as she kisses Eason in front of a wooded area.

Eason also shared the date on his Instagram account, posting a second photo from the shoot. "Love binds us together in perfect unity," he gushed in the caption.



The happy couple announced their engagement in February. "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the MTV star wrote on Instagram at the time as she showed off her stunning engagement ring.



Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Evans has no plans to invite her Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska to her upcoming nuptials, though. "I just want it to be the people I'm closest with," she told E! News in March. "And I'm not too close of friends with any of them."

Evans and Eason share 6-month-old daughter Ensley. She is also mom of 7-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and 3-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.



Teen Mom 2 season 8 premieres on MTV on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!