Preparing for the big day! Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is in the midst of planning her upcoming nuptials to fiancé David Eason, and on Saturday, July 15, she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her shopping for her wedding dress!

It's finally happening! 👰🏻✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

The 25-year-old, who was wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress with lace details, grinned while posing in front of a huge collection of gowns, captioning the shot, “It’s finally happening!” alongside a bride emoji.

Evans announced their engagement in February, sharing a photo on social media of her diamond ring as Eason stood behind her, kissing her head.

We've decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

The mother of Jace, 7, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, who is almost 7 months, told E! Online in March that she was hoping to have an intimate, rustic-themed celebration with a “sweet and Southern” twist.

Unlike Teen Mom’s Caitlyn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, whose wedding guests included Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, Evans revealed she doesn’t plan to invite any of her MTV costars. “I just want it to be the people I’m closest with, and I’m not too close of friends with any of them,” she said.

Whether Evans mother, Barbara Evans — who she has famously feuded with over custody of son Jace — will be invited, remains to be seen. Her Instagram followers were quick to point out that while Jenelle posted a photo with two friends as she was dress shopping, her mother was nowhere to be seen.

The reality star’s wedding is set for September 23.

