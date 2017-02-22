Courtesy Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer has a new (fur) baby! The Teen Mom 2 star, 24, took to Instagram Tuesday, February 21, to share videos and a photo of her recently adopted boxer puppy.

Messer first posted two videos of herself holding the adorable doggie. In one of the clips, the 16 and Pregnant alum — who shares 7-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms, and Adalynn, 4, with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert — snuggles up to the pup and asks, “Why you got that old grumpy face?”

😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

In the next video, which featured a banner that read, “He’s a mean ass! #TypicalMaleeee,” Messer’s unnamed pet playfully nips at her face. The MTV personality clarified her comments in a subsequent caption, writing, “I'm totally kidding. He's just a puppy, and I can't wait for the twins to [meet] their puppy!😍”

I'm totally kidding. He's just a puppy, and I can't wait for the twins to me their puppy !😍 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Lastly, Messer posted a selfie with her precious pooch sleeping on her chest. “& it's like that. He's snoring!! lol 😍☺️,” she wrote alongside the pic.

This isn’t the first time the West Virginia native has surprised her kids with a cute critter. Back in August, Messer revealed via Instagram that her daughter Aleeah — a.k.a. Gracie — was the proud new owner of a black-and-white bunny.

I give her a budget to spend at the flea market, and made her decide what she really really wants... This is what she picked!! lol #ThisChild #JustLikeMomma She thinks we have a farm! lol ☺️ A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 27, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

“I give her a budget to spend at the flea market, and made her decide what she really really wants... This is what she picked!! Lol,” she captioned a sweet snap of her child holding the rabbit. “#ThisChild #JustLikeMomma She thinks we have a farm! lol ☺️”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



