Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood ‘Stunned’ by Fan Reactions to Sex Tape Offer

Not what she expected. Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood took to Twitter to seemingly let her followers know that she is shocked by the negative reactions fans are having to the news of her being offered a sex tape contract.



“I’m really stunned at the reaction from my fans!! If you have anything negative to say stop following now!!” the 16 and Pregnant alum, 26, wrote. “The judgment is terrible and I can’t believe people would just make up their minds without even knowing details or what was said! #heartbroken #wherearemybeautifulsouls”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Vivid Entertainment is offering Portwood $85,000 in an advance and 35 percent of the net revenues. On Wednesday, May 24, the MTV personality and her fiance, Matt Baier, confirmed to TMZ that they had already met with Vivid’s founder and co-chariman, Steven Hirsch, to discuss the opportunity.

In an interview with E! News, Portwood revealed that she still isn’t sure if she wants to make the adult movie with Baier. "It's in consideration. I still have not made up my mind," she told the outlet on Wednesday. "I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I'm a business person."

The reformed addict told E! News that the “millions” she could stand to make from the tape could help her fulfill her dream of “opening rehab centers all over the world.”

"Right now I'm weighing the pros and cons,” Portwood added. “I've called most of my family and they told me they love me no matter what."

Portwood’s former friend and costar Farrah Abraham has previously starred in her own series of sex tapes (also distributed by Vivid Entertainment) in 2013. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, Abraham, 25, slammed Portwood and Baier for following in her footsteps.

“They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” Abraham told Us. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

In response, Baier told E! News that he is disappointed that Abraham would criticize them. "It bums me out that Farrah would say negative things and come at us like that. When she made her tape, MTV kicked her off the show,” he said. “Amber and I were the only ones to support her and to this day we stand by that. Our issues with Farrah have nothing to do with her tape."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!