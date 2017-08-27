Hmmmk. Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to reveal that she had a procedure done that would make most women cringe.

The Teen Mom OG star documented her experience undergoing vaginal rejuvenation at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26.

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @bhrclasvegas @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

One photo showed the reality star standing alongside a doctor in front of a lobby desk, wearing a pretty lace top with a black skirt. She captioned it, “Loving my lady parts!” with the hashtag #vaginalrejuvenation.

The reality star, 26, also tagged the clinic before encouraging her followers to “Schedule your noninvasive appointment today.” Another photo showed the sex tape star wearing a shiny silver bra and lying on an examination table with a sheet over her legs while she underwent the procedure.

In a video Abraham uploaded, her doctor explained the process of vaginal rejuvenation, saying, “What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience …”

“Like I’m 16 again?” the My Teenage Dream Ended author interrupted.

“There you go, like you’re 16 again!” the doctor answered with a laugh.

Abraham’s followers quickly slammed the single mom for sharing the private procedure. One person wrote, “My god...poor little Sophia. A mother who 'loves' her body so much she altered every bit of it. Great example. I hope Sophia will grow into a strong and independent woman who does not need her 'mother' to be around.”

Another commented, “Farrah why? I understand you're a mom and need the procedure for personal reasons but why make it public? Have respect as a mother for your child and for others.”

A third follower simply asked, “Aren't you like 25? Why do you need this?”

The MTV star has previously undergone plastic surgery to alter her nose and chin, and has breast implants. She also shared pics on Twitter in 2015 of an allergic reaction she had to lip implants. Abraham also met with a surgeon in 2016, in a segment shown on The Doctors, to look into getting a butt lift.

