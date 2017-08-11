Rich Polk/Getty Images

Things may be over between Matt Baier and Amber Portwood but that doesn't mean there is bad blood between the Teen Mom OG exes. After a video surfaced of Portwood kissing a new man while filming the MTV show, Baier spoke out about how he feels about his ex-fiancé.

"All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe," Baier told E! News on Friday, August 11. "We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn't trade them for anything."

"Amber knows if she ever needs me I'm just a phone call away,” he added.

The pair had plans to get married this October, but everything went downhill in June, after Baier, 46, offered cast member Catelynn Lowell a Xanax because she was nervous during a press day in New York City. Portwood, 27, instantly called off the wedding since he is a recovered drug addict and she believed that if he was “clean” he should not have the medication.

“It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back. We’re not together now,” the MTV star told Us at the time.



“There's a lot that needs to be worked on there for us to even think [about being] together,” Portwood continued. “He hasn’t been the best. He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s--t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go. At this point, I told him it’s pretty much up to him to save this relationship.”

