Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards married fiancée Mackenzie Standifer in mid-May before entering rehab, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple — who announced their engagement in December 2016 — tied the knot in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on May 15, according to court records.

The wedding comes amid news that Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé checked into rehab to deal with substance abuse issues.

E! News reported on Saturday, June 3, that Edwards has been in rehab for two weeks and is “doing well.”

His decision to seeks treatment comes after Bookout, 25, spoke about his problems on the Monday, May 29, episode of the MTV hit.

Bookout, who shares son Bentley, 8, with Edwards, said she believed her would be willing to go to a treatment center but “it’s everyone around him who’d afraid .. afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.”

The mom of three got emotional as she said that she’s the only one “who sees everything and cares.”

She added that she worried that “today’s gonna be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from.”

Bookout spoke to her husband, Taylor McKinney, during the episode about how she planned to stage her own intervention with her ex.

“I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to go to rehab,” she said, adding, “It’s about saving his life.”

Edwards, 27, proposed to Standifer over a romantic meal in an episode of Teen Mom: OG that aired earlier this year.

“I need to ask you something,” he told her before presenting her with a diamond ring.



