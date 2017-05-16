Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 16, to send her love to her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dina Manzo after her brutal home invasion.

Giudice, 44, shared a series of photos of herself, her daughter Audriana, 7, and Manzo, 45, at Audriana's communion party, which was held at Fresco Da Franco in Montclair, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 13, just hours before Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, were attacked by robbers inside their Holmdel home. (The Italian eatery is the RHONJ cast's go-to restaurant and is owned by Giudice's friend, executive producer Franco Porporino Jr.)

"Audriana & Godmother," Giudice captioned a photo of her daughter and the former Bravo star, adding a heart emoji. "We love you @dinamanzo & Dave."

The Turning the Tables author also shared a photo of herself and Manzo at the party, writing, "From east to west coast always nothing but love love love @dinamanzo Love you."



As previously reported, Manzo and Cantin, 37, returned home late Saturday night to discover two masked robbers inside their townhouse. NBC 4 New York reported that the attackers rushed the couple, beat Cantin with a baseball bat, punched Manzo and tied them up before fleeing with cash and jewelry. Manzo and Cantin were reportedly treated for facial injuries.



"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," the couple's attorney Andrew B. Brettler told Us Weekly. "No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes."

