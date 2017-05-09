Teresa Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard, addressed the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s potential parole violations in a statement to Us Weekly.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Giudice, 44 — who completed an 11-month jail sentence for fraud in December 2015 — did not let her probation officer know about two different traffic tickets in the required 72-hour period; one for making an illegal turn, and the other for using her phone while driving.

"Both tickets were reported, but not within the required time frame,” Leonard tells Us. “Teresa's been fully compliant other than these incidents, and both she and I have spoken to her officer and understand exactly what is required should she have any future contact with law enforcement, which we do not anticipate will happen."

TMZ reports that Giudice, who was given 24 months of supervised probation after her release from prison, received a written warning from her probation officer.



The Bravolebrity’s brush with the law comes as her husband, Joe Giudice, continues his own 41-month prison sentence for fraud at New Jersey’s Fort Dix Correctional Institution, where he reported in March 2016. (He's already had five months taken off his time behind bars.)

Last year, Teresa — who is mom of daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7 — opened up to Us Weekly about how her and Joe’s legal woes have affected their family.

“I’m just living every day like it’s my last and just focusing, like I always have, on my daughters and Joe. That’s it. Family means the world to me,” she shared with Us at the time. “My daughters are doing amazing, thank God. They’re being strong for mommy and daddy. As a family, we’re being strong for each other.”

