Becca Schofield

Becca Schofield has one dying wish: to inspire random acts of kindness.

Diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago, the 17-year-old underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. After wrapping up these grueling procedures in April 2016, “all scans were clear,” Becca’s mother, Anne Schofield, told Today. “We thought we were out of the woods.”

Then, in December, new inoperable tumors were discovered in Becca’s brain, and the teen was told by doctors that she has three months to a year to live. “I felt like someone punched me in the stomach, and I couldn’t breathe,” Becca told Global News. “I am trying not to think about it too much because it hasn’t really hit home, and I know when it does, it is going to hurt a lot.”

After receiving the devastating diagnosis, Becca began putting together a bucket list. But the teen isn’t asking for a sports car or a fancy trip. She is simply requesting that people post good deeds to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

“No matter how young or old, rich or poor, no matter where in the world you are, you can participate,” she wrote in a Facebook post published December 15, 2016. “No matter who you are, if you see this message, please do an act of kinds for someone else … Donate to charity, volunteer your time, or even just do the dishes without your parents asking. Shovel someone’s walkway or visit someone you know will be alone this holiday season.”



The campaign quickly spread worldwide with hundreds of people posting about their good deeds: One man paid for a woman’s gas when her debit card was declined while another purchased gloves, socks and food for a homeless person.

Shoveled the neighbors walk because #beccatoldmeto — Jodie Velthuizen (@Canhippy) January 24, 2017

#BeccaToldMeTo

Lauren held the door open for people on her free time@_pgc4 — Tara Winn (@iwinn44) January 23, 2017

donated special vet food to a local rescue #Sashascatrescue if we all help a little the world would be so much better #beccatoldmeto — Rick Rhonda (@canuckx3Rick) January 23, 2017

Emma S. cleaned out the dish dryer for mom and dad. #beccatoldmeto #_pgc4 — Tara Winn (@iwinn44) January 23, 2017

Paid for the person in front of me when @StarbucksCanada cashier couldn't make change, because #Beccatoldmeto — Darlene (@DarlenePugsley) January 23, 2017

I helped an elderly man in the supermarket find the brand of yogurt his wife wanted. #beccatoldmeto — Kylie Berndt (@kylie_berndt) January 23, 2017

Sending a Ugandan girl to school because #beccatoldmeto (love your bucket list, Beca) — welshflier (@welshflier) January 21, 2017

today, I stopped and helped an older gentleman get his wheelchair through the slush on the sidewalk #beccatoldmeto — alycia (@alyciabcd) January 20, 2017

My little girl has a huge heart. Because of her, a homeless hungry man has something to eat today from subway. Impressed dad #beccatoldmeto — Jason Brine (@JasonBrine) January 14, 2017

Rochester, NY man donates giveaway grand prize of $2300 worth of musical instruments to charity in memory of his daughter #beccatoldmeto pic.twitter.com/UH82TO5Uny — Alle Shea Project (@Allesheaproject) January 19, 2017

“The idea of being gone scares me,” Schofield told Global News. “But then I remember that even if I am gone, I am still going to be here in the acts of kindness that people have done and people are going to remember me for that.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Becca's medical expenses.

