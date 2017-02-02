Becca Schofield

Becca Schofield has one dying wish: to inspire random acts of kindness.

Diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago, the 17-year-old underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. After wrapping up these grueling procedures in April 2016, “all scans were clear,” Becca’s mother, Anne Schofield, told Today. “We thought we were out of the woods.”

Then, in December, new inoperable tumors were discovered in Becca’s brain, and the teen was told by doctors that she has three months to a year to live. “I felt like someone punched me in the stomach, and I couldn’t breathe,” Becca told Global News. “I am trying not to think about it too much because it hasn’t really hit home, and I know when it does, it is going to hurt a lot.” 

After receiving the devastating diagnosis, Becca began putting together a bucket list. But the teen isn’t asking for a sports car or a fancy trip. She is simply requesting that people post good deeds to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

“No matter how young or old, rich or poor, no matter where in the world you are, you can participate,” she wrote in a Facebook post published December 15, 2016. “No matter who you are, if you see this message, please do an act of kinds for someone else … Donate to charity, volunteer your time, or even just do the dishes without your parents asking. Shovel someone’s walkway or visit someone you know will be alone this holiday season.”  

The campaign quickly spread worldwide with hundreds of people posting about their good deeds: One man paid for a woman’s gas when her debit card was declined while another purchased gloves, socks and food for a homeless person.

“The idea of being gone scares me,” Schofield told Global News. “But then I remember that even if I am gone, I am still going to be here in the acts of kindness that people have done and people are going to remember me for that.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Becca's medical expenses.

