Terri Irwin took to Twitter Sunday, June 4, to honor her late husband, Steve Irwin, on what would have been the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary.

The Crocodile Hunter was fatally stabbed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary, Ocean’s Deadliest. He was survived by Terri, 52, and their two children, Bindi, 18, and Robert, 13.

Paying tribute to her late spouse, Terri tweeted a sweet photo of the couple sharing an intimate moment.

“Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary,” she wrote. “I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together.”



While reports had been circulating that the Australia Zoo owner was dating Russell Crowe, she recently put these rumors to rest. “He’s absolutely just a dear friend, “ the naturalist told Access Hollywood last month. “Nothing going on. He’s a great guy. We love his family, but we’ll keep it just as friends.”

The Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve founder also revealed that she hasn’t “dated anyone” since her husband’s passing. “I feel a connection still with Steve. You know when you take those vows and say we’ll be together as long as we both shall live? I really don’t think I would have married if I hadn’t met Steve,” she added. “He’s very special to me, and continues to be. And I’ve got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work. So I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person.”

In May, Bindi shared with Us Weekly that she still views her parents as being together. “My beautiful mom, she is very much still married to dad,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said.



