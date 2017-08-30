Well, there’s a twist no one saw coming. On The Challenge's Tuesday, August 29 episode, it was revealed that former champs Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson secretly dated for three years.

The shocking former relationship wasn’t revealed by the duo, however, but by Robinson’s ex and Challenge alum Aneesa Ferriera.

"You are so f--king beautiful, Veronica. I'd f--k you. And that's it," Ferriera said to Portillo. "That's what it really comes to. Her ex-girlfriend is my ex-girlfriend.”

Ferreira explained that when she and Robinson, who began their romance after filming season six of the MTV series, eventually split, Robinson went on to date Portillo.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Portillo was less than thrilled to have her past relationship exposed, explaining in a confessional interview: "I feel honestly bad for Rachel for me to come back years later and talk about it when I didn't talk about when we’re together, I feel like that's really disrespectful.”

Following her admission, Ferriera asked Portillo to go to bed with her "as friends,” explaining: "I want to hold you like a little kitten.”

Robinson has moved on from both relationships. She announced in May that she is expecting twins with her partner, Natalie Gee. "I know it has been a very long time since my last blog post, and I have taken a little hiatus from social media. Well, it is well deserved with the news I am about to share,” the two-time champ wrote at the time. "Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall,and we are excited to share the news with you all!"

The Challenge: XXX airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

