In February 2013, Jennifer Lawrence memorably took a tumble while making her way to the Oscars stage to accept the Best Actress Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

"You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell — it's really embarrassing," the then-22-year-old said at the time. "This is nuts!"

Other falls have been scarier to watch. That same year, Miguel accidentally landed on a fan's head when he tried to jump between stages at the Billboard Music Awards. Two years later, in 2015, the woman sued for damages to cover medical costs.

Madonna, meanwhile, was yanked backwards on a staircase when her cape got stuck during her Brit Awards performance in February 2015. "Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight!" she later explained via Instagram. "But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine! #livingforlove."

