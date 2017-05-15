Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale came out in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, May 13. The actor, 25, admitted that he’s finally come to terms with who he is.

“I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, and I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming,” he captioned a photo of himself. “Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different … which is just untrue.”

Lonsdale explained that a “couple years ago” he was “able to accept” himself.

“It saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block and I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step and actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting,” he continued. “Not faking s—t anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared.”

The Flash actor concluded that no one should be ashamed about who they are.

“More and more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's f—king inspiring ... so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are and not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us,” he wrote. “The truth is we are all family, we're all one.”

Lonsdale's fans reached out via social media to embrace his powerful message.

“U DESERVE ALL THE GOD DAMN LOVE IN THE UNIVERSE,” one fan tweeted, while another added: “The love is beyond measurable.”

