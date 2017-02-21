Ashley Slack and Jason Wahler attend the Los Angeles Mission's Legacy of Vision Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Sept. 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills. Credit: John M. Heller/Getty Images

It's officially a Hills baby boom! The MTV reality show's alum Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, are expecting their first child together, the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" the couple told the news outlet on Tuesday, February 21. "We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own."



Wahler, 30, told ET he's looking forward to seeing his first bundle of joy "have their first words or walk for the first time. All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of."

According to the site, the former MTV star and his wife, who tied the knot in October 2013 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, already know the sex of their baby, but have decided not to share it with fans yet. They plan to host a gender reveal party with close family members and friends in March. The baby is due in August.

Wahler is the third Hills alum this year to announce that their family is expanding. Wahler's ex Lauren Conrad announced on Instagram on January 1 that she's pregnant with her first child with her husband, William Tell. Conrad's BFF Whitney Port announced on the social media app on February 9 that she and husband Tim Rosenman are also expecting their first baby.

As viewers know, Wahler and Conrad, 31, dated when they starred on Laguna Beach and The Hills, but their tumultuous relationship was plagued by his cheating and substance abuse. She famously announced her engagement to Tell in October 2013, a day after Wahler and Slack walked down the aisle.

"Jason's story has a happy ending," Conrad said on The Hills' 10th anniversary special last year. "He is sober now and married and very happy."

