The Knot Dream Wedding: Elena Delle Donne and Amanda Clifton Go Glam

Sara Wight Photography

Looking good! With a little over a month to go, WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and fiancée Amanda Clifton — this year's The Knot Dream Wedding recipients — are going full tilt on finalizing their plans for their big day on November 3.



During their recent visit to New York City, the brides-to-be sat down with Us Weekly to talk about wedding day beauty.



Sara Wight Photography

"Every girl wants to look the most beautiful they've ever been on their wedding day," said Clifton, who works as the director of the Delle Donne Academy. "My focus is on staying natural with a little something different. Nothing over the top, but I never get a chance to get this glam!" For her, that will likely translate to a soft smokey eye and loose, textured updo.

Meanwhile, Delle Donne knows exactly what she wants for makeup ("something very formal that complements my features"), but is less sure about her hair. "That's not where I want people's attention," said the Washington Mystics forward. "Either way, I want to go with something sleek."



Sara Wight Photography

Clifton hopes her future spouse plays up her eyes on their big day, "but I also love her smile," she added before Delle Donne chimed in with the same favorites. Said Delle Donne, "They took our general ideas and really came up with something great."



And you can donate to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation through their charity registry at TheKnot.com.

