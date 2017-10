James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes (RADAR Online)



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged (Star Magazine)



Aaron Carter Checks Back Into Rehab (OK! Magazine)



'The New Mutants' Trailer Is Here (Men's Fitness)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!