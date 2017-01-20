Barack and Michelle Obama are done with 7 a.m. wakeup calls — at least for a few weeks. “We’re gonna take a little break,” the first lady announced in video released on their new website, The Obama Foundation, on Friday, January 20, shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration. “We’re finally going to get some sleep and take time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit. So, we might not be online quite as much as you’re used to seeing us.”

But before heading on their much-needed vacation the beloved couple unveiled their first major project as private citizens: The Obama Foundation. “More than a library or a museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” President Obama, 55, said in the clip. “That’s why we want to hear from you. Tell us what you want this project to be and tell us what’s on your mind.” Watch the video above, and contribute suggestions via the site’s Your Voice section.



Though the center will be based on the south side of Chicago, the president explained that it will facilitate projects “all over the city, the country and the world.”

Added Michelle: “Send us your ideas, your hopes, your beliefs about what we can achieve together.”

After taking part in the inauguration festivities, Barack, Michelle, 53, and their teen daughters, Malia and Sasha, bade farewell to the White House on January 20 and are headed to Palm Springs, California. “The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, D.C., and Palm Springs fits the bill,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a news conference Tuesday, January 17. “He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past.”

