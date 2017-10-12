Audrina Patridge Claims Wedding Rings Were Stolen (RADAR Online)



Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her (Star Magazine)



Christina Applegate Had Her Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes Removed (OK! Magazine)



'The Office' Alum Craig Robinson Dropped 50 Pounds (Men's Fitness)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!