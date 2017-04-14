She’s on the mend now. The Voice alum Meghan Linsey took to Instagram to document a venomous spider bite that left a hole in her face.

The 31-year-old country star, who was bitten by a brown recluse spider, began documenting her experience back in February. "It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US," Linsey wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on February 21. "I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again."

The “Exes and Friends” singer’s post was accompanied by a collage of photos showing her swollen face, close-up shots of the healing wound and a picture of the spider itself. According to Linsey — who was runner-up on season 8 of The Voice in 2015 — she woke up one morning at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, and found the dying spider in her hand.

Linsey told her Instagram followers that she knew she must have been bitten when she started to experience some of the symptoms associated with a brown recluse bite, including, “excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling... etc,” and an open sore that she later described as “a hole on [her] face.”

Day 25- Brown Recluse Spider Bite. Good news- All of the black (dead tissue) is GONE! Super excited about this! A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:17am PST

On March 15, Linsey revealed that the “dead tissue” on her face had disappeared and said that she was optimistic about making a full recovery. “32 days since my brown recluse spider bite,” she wrote on Instagram. “I cannot believe how well my face is healing! It's crazy!”

On Friday, April 14, Linsey thanked her followers for all the good vibes they've sent her way throughout this tough time. "Thank you everyone for all the love and support you've shown me during these difficult months," she wrote.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!