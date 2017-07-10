Voice-over artist Randy Schell, known for his work on Fear the Walking Dead, died on Saturday, July, 8, following a parachuting accident in Houston, Texas.

Skydive Spaceland, the center from where Schell went on the excursion, said in a statement that Schell and another skydiver collided mid-jump, causing Shell’s parachute to collapse.

“Two licensed, experienced skydivers accidentally collided following a planned group skydive,” reads the statement, which was obtained by Deadline. “Both jumpers had made at least one successful skydive earlier that day, had hundreds or thousands of skydives each, and were jumping their own parachute systems.”



“Both jumpers deployed their parachutes normally and collided afterward,” the statement continues. “They sustained injuries in the collision and/or on landing, and one did not survive. Weather was not a factor.”

Schell’s agent, Jenny Josby, spoke to KHOU 11 News shortly after the actor’s passing to rave about her late client. “He had a golden voice, he knew what to do with it,” she said. “He was a constant professional. Everyone loved working with him."

Josby added of Schell: “He was also a brilliant producer and engineer. He was a great friend, a great man and a great client.”

The vocal artist spent nearly 25 years lending his voice to major brands including 20th Century Fox, Coca Cola, Geico, McDonald’s, Nike and more, according to his website.

