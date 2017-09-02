Say it isn’t so! Alex & Sierra, winners of The X Factor season 3, are no longer together romantically or musically.

In fact, the Florida-based duo — comprised of Alex Kinsey, 25, and Sierra Deaton, 26, — broke up a while ago and decided to break the news to fans on Friday, September 1, via Twitter.

“We may be artists, but it seems the next words are some of the hardest we’ve ever had to write. Many of you have been keeping up with us for years; you watched us go from two kids who met on the beach in Florida in 2009 to a couple who won a TV show and released albums and toured the country,” the “Little Do You Know” singers wrote. “We’ve had an awfully magical time with each other and with you. Unfortunately, things change a lot in eight years, and though we didn’t tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago.”

Not only did they split as a couple, but the former boyfriend-girlfriend duo decided to branch out from making music together.

“But as everyone does know, we’ve been best friends forever and really tried to keep A&S going,” the “Scarecrow” crooners continued. “However, we’ve arrived at a point where it feels better to branch out rather than continue making music together. This last album and tour were hard on our hearts. So thank you to anyone who ever watched videos of us, bought a CD, came to see us live, bought merch, or simply enjoyed the music and listened and shared with friends.”

“No band lasts forever, whether they dated or not, but we will cherish every memory, and our love for will most certainly last forever,” Kinsey and Deaton wrote. “We have a lot of love for each other and ALWAYS will, and we are the real people behind the screen you’re looking at, so keep that in mind before you say anything and please respect our privacy.”

After the former flames received an outpouring of love and support from fans, they tweeted, “Crying reading your responses. Didn't expect such understanding and kindness. Truly love you ALL. Always.”

Crying reading your responses. Didn't expect such understanding and kindness. Truly love you ALL. Always. — Alex & Sierra (@AlexandSierra) September 1, 2017

Alex & Sierra famously sang a sultry version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” in their initial audition. They made if through all the live shows with memorable performances of Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love,” Sarah Bareilles’ “Gravity,” and more. In the end, they won a $1 million recording contract and dropped their debut album, It’s About Us, in October 2014 via Columbia Records.

