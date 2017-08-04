Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

It’s a son for a member of the Sons. Theo Rossi and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in New York on Thursday, August 3.

“Theo and Meghan welcome Arlo Benjamin Rossi to the world today at 3:06 p.m. in New York,” the Sons of Anarchy actor’s rep tells Us Weekly. “Baby Arlo came in at 8 lbs 13oz, and is 20 1/2 inches.”

Theo, 42, praised his pregnant wife in an Instagram post on July 23, writing, “As my warrior of a wife @meggomcrossi is preparing to have our next child any day now I just wanted to give a HUGE shout out to ALL the incredible women on this planet. Not just the mothers, but ALL women in general. I am truly in awe of your strength, patience and selflessness. Without you leading the way and keeping this world spinning the rest our dumbasses would have been long gone. #LIFE #Warrior #Grateful #Truth 🙏🏽“



The couple are already parents to a son named Kane Alexander, 2.

Theo gushed to Us about fatherhood during Meghan’s first pregnancy back in April 2015.

“I love it. I don’t like to sleep [anyways] so it’s perfect,” he said at the time. “Everything has gone well [with the pregnancy]. We’re just really excited.”

