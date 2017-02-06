Taking a stand. Several companies got political this year in their Super Bowl LI commercials on Sunday, February 5. From 84 Lumber to Budweiser, here are the corporations that seemingly took aim at President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration policies. Take a look at the commercials in the videos above and below!



84 Lumber

Airbnb



Without naming Trump, Airbnb’s commercial appeared to be an outright response to the divisive presidential campaign. The ad promoted a message of togetherness by showing close-up shots of people of all ages, races and genders. "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong,” a voiceover said. The home-sharing company’s site also included a pledge to provide short-term housing for 100,000 people in need, including refugees.

Airbnb

84 Lumber

84 Lumber’s ad appears to be a direct response to Trump’s controversial immigration policies and his plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The ad, titled “The Journey Begins,” followes the struggles of a Hispanic daughter and mother enduring the hardships of migrating to a new country.



Audi



In the spirit of the women’s marches that took place all over the world on January 21 — one day after Trump’s inauguration — the automaker’s 60-second spot shows a young girl competing as her father’s voice wonders aloud if her gender will affect her self-value. The ad concludes with Audi’s pledge to support equal pay.



Budweiser

Budweiser



Budweiser’s ad — titled “Born the Hard Way” — also touched on the topical subject of immigration, telling the story of the company’s founder, Adolphus Busch, who struggled as a German-born immigrant after arriving in America in the early 1900s. In response, many Trump supporters have vowed to boycott the beer giant.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



