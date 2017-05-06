Before they were famous! Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony are hosting a star-studded Mother's Day celebration for VH1 this weekend, and to prepare, they dug into their family albums for some old photos.

The special — Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms — airs Monday, May 8, and will also feature celebs including Robin Thicke, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry and Kelly Rowland.

Anderson, 46, who also hosted the 2016 special, shared what looks like a high school yearbook picture of himself for the event, while Anthony, 37, handpicked a few snapshots from her early childhood. In one, she wears pink overalls, a striped shirt and a white bow in her hair.

Thicke, 40, found a picture of himself with his famous mom, Gloria Loring, as well as a little note he wrote about her as a kid.

"My mom gives me lots of toys. My mom is on a t.v. show called 'Day of Our Lives,'" the note reads. "She is a busy mom. I love my mom and my mom loves me. … My mom doesn't like it when I don't finish my homework. My mom's name is Gloria Jean Thicke. I have the best mom."

Ludacris, 39, will no doubt have similar things to say about his mom, Roberta Shields, when he appears at the event. He shared a photo of himself as a baby in his mom's arms.

Tune in to Dear Mama on VH1 on Monday, May 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

