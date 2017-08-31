It’s raining cats and dogs! Best Friend’s Animal Society opened the doors of their New York City headquarters recently to give Us Weekly a peak at their newly opened adoption center. Watch the video above to see not only the beautiful facilities, but also dogs, cats, kittens and puppies who are looking for their fur-ever homes.

“We have puppies, a kitten nursery, and we have adult dogs and cats available for adoption,” Executive Director Elizabeth Jensen explained. The kitten nursery operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week since orphaned kittens are the most at-risk pets in shelters, and at Best Friends, they are able to get bottle-fed, given warm blankets, and a little extra TLC.

Us Weekly Video host Christina Garibaldi asked Jensen what the biggest misconception is about adopting from an animal shelter. “That there’s something wrong with them because they don’t come from breeders or stores,” Jensen said. “The idea that you can walk into a shelter and adopt an amazingly healthy, happy best friend is something that we’re really looking to help educate the public on.”

If you want to find your own four-legged best friend, Jensen has some advice: “You should be looking for someone that fits your lifestyle. Are you looking for someone active? Are you looking for someone who you have to train to pee? Or are you wanting someone that’s just gonna hang out with you and go to the park and be very relaxed. Its really about finding the perfect match for you and your family.”

For all of Best Friends Animal Society's locations and hours, check out their site.

