Stashing his bones? One golden retriever in Austin, Texas, is taking his daily walks to greater heights.

Huckleberry, 5, climbs on the roof whenever he goes outside. "He likes to sit up there and watch the cars and passersby," the dog's owner, Allie Lindenmuth, told CBS News. "He loves to bark and say hello!"

Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy figures out there💙💙I sure do love mine. #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 14, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

According to Lindenmuth, Huckleberry has been jumping his way up since he noticed the 3-foot distance between a hill in their backyard and their roof. The pup is not allowed outside unless they are home, and the owners are thinking of building a ramp to make the jump easier on his hips.

Huckleberry isn't quiet about his roof adventures, though. "It is pretty obvious when he is up there — it is very loud!" Lindenmuth told CBS.

Afternoon watch. #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 10, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Want to see Huckleberry in action? Check out his official Instagram account here.



