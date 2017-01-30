Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil attend the 'Entertainment Weekly' Celebration of SAG Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The big reveal! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz went public with her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, for the first time while attending Entertainment Weekly’s SAG Awards party in L.A. on Saturday, January 28.

Metz, 36, and Stancil met through a friend and have been dating for a couple of months. The Golden Globe–nominated actress was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her beau, who is reportedly a cameraman on the NBC hit show.

Last month, Metz opened up about her hush-hush relationship exclusively with Us Weekly. "I am very happy. I've always had really amazing men in my life, and I'm really grateful for that. I think it just enriches our lives to share our love, so it's awesome," she said at the Vulture's Awards Season Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on December 8.

"He's an amazing guy, he's super supportive and encouraging and that’s all I could ask for," she added. "And he’s definitely a fan of the show."

Days before that chat with Us, Metz explained why she wanted to keep her man's identity a secret. "Here's the thing, like, he needs to have his own life," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I don’t want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him. My little sweet treat."

