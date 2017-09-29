Ten years after Lauren Conrad consoled a heartbroken Audrina Patridge on The Hills by telling her she was better off without on-and-off boyfriend Justin Brescia because “homeboy wore combat boots to the beach,” the BobbyrocK singer, known as Justin Bobby to fans of the MTV series, is revealing that the fashion choice was actually unintentional.



“Me showing up in combat boots and stuff to the beach is just because they called me on my off day and asked me to actually shoot some scenes and I was with my boys riding Harleys,” he recalled on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on Friday, September 29. “I show up kind of, like, unannounced and not thinking I’m heading to the beach type of thing. They would implement that and they’d have Audrina bring her helmet so we could do arriving and departing scenes and then obviously I’m taking off by myself or with my boys on the Harley without her. So it’s like, oh, perfect opportunity to seem like he left her.”

He added: “But none of that was true at all, I would never do that.”

Brescia, 35, also opened up about his current relationship with Patridge, 32, amid her divorce from Corey Bohan. “I’m literally chatting with Audrina right now,” he said. “We’re talking because I made a comment about what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for being nice and a friend about the whole thing.”



The former couple has remained close, Brescia said, because their friendship began organically rather than through the show’s producers. “There was always a fairly grand mutual respect and consideration for each other, just because we were friends before anything,” he explained on the podcast. “We weren’t pushed together by the show.”

He added: “We had a little bond and trust within each other.”

