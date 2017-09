Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence Casually Throws Axes With Jimmy Fallon (Men's Fitness)

This Is Why Vinny Guadagnino Wasn't at the 'Jersey Shore' Reunion (OK! Magazine)

22 Injured in London Terrorist Attack (RADAR Online)

These Were the Best Looks From This Week (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!