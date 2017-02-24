Not suitable for children. A naked troll doll made in the likeness of President Donald Trump has raised almost $300,000 via Kickstarter, more than seven times its original goal of $38,000 for manufacturing costs.



The campaign, which was launched by Wisconsin-based artist Chuck Williams earlier this month, received an overwhelming response, with the goal amount met on Sunday, February 19, with 24 more days to go in the campaign.

“I am looking to fund the manufacturing of a large number of factory-made vinyl Trump Troll dolls,” Williams wrote on the site description of his Kickstarter campaign, noting, “The sculpture seems to have struck a very popular chord with my family and friends on Facebook.”

Williams further explained that he wants to “make this figure widely available to everyone around the world that has taken a liking to my caricature sculpture,” which he claimed has “brought a smile to all sides of the political spectrum.”

According to the New York Daily News, Williams was previously a senior staff sculptor for the Walt Disney Co. in the late '90s and now runs a studio with his wife. The artist first shared photos of a prototype for the doll to Facebook in mid-February.

The statuette, according to his Kickstarter page, stands at a tiny 4.75 inches tall (without hair) and is 4 inches across fingertip to fingertip, making it slightly “larger than the vintage ’60s Trolls and smaller than the Trolls from the ’80s and ’90s.”

The naked doll also comes with a tiny iPhone in hand, a nod to Trump’s penchant for tweeting at all hours of the day, and shows the 70-year-old real estate mogul with his trademark scowl on his face.

Enthusiasts of the doll took to the comments section to express their excitement over the figurine. “How unflattering,” one commenter wrote. “You have my pledge!”

“We should all get one and then send them to the White House,” another wrote. And a third suggested, “Could you make a Kellyanne Conway troll?”

